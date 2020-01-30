Saeed Ghani welcomes MQM workers in PPP, says people endorsing Sindh Government’s stance over IG Sindh replacement’s issue

January 28, 2020

Karachi, January 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani while welcoming the workers of the MQM for joining Pakistan People’s Party said that important figures of the metropolitan would also join the PPP soon. Provincial Minister for Information expressed hope that these workers who had joined the PPP would play their role in ending the politics of division and polarization. He said this while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Apart from MQM East workers, the workers of PSP, ANP and APMSO who announced to quit their parties and join PPP were present during the press conference.

Saeed Ghani said that Karachi’s election should be transparent and its results should be acceptable to everyone. Provincial Minister for Information said that politics in Karachi was troublesome and that weaklings should stay away from it. He said that people had always been imposed as the representatives of Karachi, but the true representatives of Karachi were never allowed to represent their people. Answering a question, Saeed Ghani said that on the issue of Inspector General of Police, Sindh the point of view of Sindh government was being endorsed as Syed Kaleem Imam was involved more in politics then in his profession.

The provincial Minister for information said that five inspector general of police had been replaced in Punjab and the same had happened in KP, but when it come to Sindh, people started censuring it without any logic. He said that members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh were politicizing the legitimate issue of the replacement of IG, Sindh. Responding to an another question, Saeed Ghani welcomed the court’s directives a propos making the reports of the Joint Investigation Teams public.

Provincial Minister for Information said that people had already read the reports of the JITs which were related to Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai. Talking about the meeting of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that the meeting held in a very pleasant atmosphere. Provincial Minister for Information said that the meeting discussed the possibilities of serving the people by cooperating each other. He said that the Chief Minister Sindh discussed with the Prime Minister about wheat crisis besides Polio, and Chrona virus, locusts’ attack on crops and other important issues. In addition to this, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the delay in release of funds by the federal government.

