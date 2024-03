Peshawar, Saif Textile Mills Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on March 23, 2024, at 11:00. The transfer books of the company will be closed from March 23, 2024, to March 31, 2024, for the purpose of dividend distribution. This announcement is in line with the company's annual financial practices and is aimed at engaging its shareholders in its yearly achievements and future plans. Details regarding the venue will be communicated to the shareholders.