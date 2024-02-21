Salim Saifullah Khan hands over PTF’s reigns to Aisam ul Haq Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The handing-taking over of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) took place on Tuesday at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

Outgoing President, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, handed over the PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, who was elected President-PTF in the recently held PTF elections on February 10, 2024, says a PTF’s statement issued here on Wednesday.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan felicitated Aisam ul Haq and said he was confident Aisam ul haq would work hard to promote and develop tennis throughout Pakistan.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi thanked Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and assured him that he would work tirelessly for the betterment of tennis and especially focus on player development as well as the development of tennis infrastructure in the country.