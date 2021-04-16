Karachi, April 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Samsung welcomes the auspicious month of Ramadan with exciting discounts on its smartphone lineup. These amazing offers are valid throughout the month on Samsung’s Official Online Shop launched last year. Order your favourite products online from the comfort of your home 24/7 without having to step outside during this rampant Covid-19 pandemic.

On placing your order from the Samsung Online Shop, you get a 70% discount on screen replacement for one year, free nationwide shipping, and the option to pay via card or Cash on Delivery. Visit shop.samsung.com/pk to avail amazing offers and discounts on the following Samsung smartphones:

On the purchase of Galaxy S21 Series 5G, get a special price-off along with Galaxy Buds+ and Adapter FREE.

On the purchase of Galaxy A72 – A52 and S20 FE, get Galaxy Fit2 FREE.

On the purchase of Galaxy A32, get Earphones FREE.

Not just that, you can also avail discounts on the purchase of the below phones.

Product Model – Retail Price – Discounted Price

Samsung Galaxy A71 – Rs. 67,999 – Rs. 65,499

Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB – Rs. 49,999 – Rs. 47,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB – Rs. 54,999 – Rs. 51,499

Samsung Galaxy A31 – Rs. 36,999 – Rs. 35,499

Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB/64GB – Rs. 28,999 – Rs. 28,299

Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB/128GB – Rs. 32,999 – Rs. 30,999

Samsung Galaxy A02s 3GB/32GB – Rs. 19,999 – Rs. 19,299

Samsung Galaxy A02s 4GB/64GB – Rs. 23,999 – Rs. 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A02 3GB/32GB – Rs. 17,799 – Rs. 16,000

Samsung Galaxy A02 3GB/64GB – Rs. 19,799 – Rs. 17,500

Go to Samsung Online Shop and order yours Now!

For more information, contact:

Samsung Electronics

Technology Park, 2nd Floor Tower A,

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-32790281-3

Fax: +92-21-32790284

Website: www.samsung.com

The post Samsung Brings Exclusive Discounts and Offers This Ramadan on Official Samsung Online Shop appeared first on Business News Pakistan.