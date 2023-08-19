Sanjrani says elections will be held after delimitations

KARACHI:Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has hinted at delay in general elections, saying holding of polls would be possible after completion of the demarcation process for new constituencies. Talking to the media men after visiting Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi on Saturday, the Senate chairman said that it is government's job to remove the sense of deprivation in smaller provinces.

He said Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and a lot of resources are needed for the development of the province. The sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan was reduced by the appointment of a caretaker prime minister from the province, Sanjrani said.

He said that all the problems of Balochistan cannot be solved in a few days and in this regard the caretaker governments have started their work. He said Pakistan is much better than many countries in world and blessed with resources. He said the caretaker set-up in the country came into existence after consultations with all stakeholders and political forces.

To a question, he said there should be no surprise on caretaker prime minister from Balochistan Awami Party as it was the largest party in the outgoing Balochistan Assembly. Earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani attended a ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid where the armed forces presented a salute to him. He later laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered Fateha.