SAPM: (All political parties are on same page to control coronavirus: Moeed Yousuf)

March 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that all political parties are on same page to control coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all provincial governments are working their best against coronavirus according to their capacities. Dr Moeed Yusuf urged people to follow the preventive measures against coronavirus as announced by the government.

