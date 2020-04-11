SAPM: (Dr Firdous emphasizes on forging unity, utilizing all resources to defeat coronavirus)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has emphasized on forging unity and utilizing all available resources to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent statement, she said, in a series of tweets, that after the 18th amendment, health has been a devolved subject to the provinces and PPP has been ruling Sindh for over one decade.

She said politics over Coronavirus should be avoided as there is need for joint efforts. Regarding Bilawal Bhutto’s statement over Coronavirus, the Special Assistant said such kind of approach can be disastrous to the environment of national solidarity in fighting battle against the pandemic.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said everyone knows that all decisions in the National Coordination Committee are taken with mutual consultation and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is member of the NCC. She said residents of Sindh are citizens of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the guarantor of rights of Pakistanis living in all the federating units.

