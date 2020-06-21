SAPM: (Govt decided to reopen int’l flights to bring maximum expatriates home: Zulfi Bukhari)

June 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said the government decides to reopen international flights to bring maximum expatriates home who have been strained in foreign countries due pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the initiative was taken at Prime Minister’s directives as the Government was concerned about large number of Pakistani laborers stranded particularly in Gulf countries.

