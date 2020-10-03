SAPM: (Govt working on long term policy to reform petroleum sector: SAPM)

Islamabad
Islamabad:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said the government is working on long term policy to bring reforms in petroleum sector.

Talking to PTV he said reduced regulatory role of the government in oil companies is the main feature of the policy which aims to create a competitive environment and provide incentives to consumers.

To a question, he said the new policy would replace the decades old regulations and revamping of oil marketing companies is also under consideration.

