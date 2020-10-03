SAPM: (Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill)

Islamabad
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on SAPM: (Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize national economy: Gill)

Islamabad:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said the government has taken solid steps for progress and development of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power, the country’s economy was in shambles and Prime Minister Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize the national economy. He said Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by leveling allegations against the army. He said Pakistan Army always helps the nation in difficult situations.

Related Posts

﻿CITY: (Normalcy returns to Capital after end of sit-in)

PPI News Agency

DAY: (Int’l Day to Protect Education from Attack being observed)

PPI News Agency

NCOC: (Nationwide tally of coronavirus reaches 198,883)

PPI News Agency