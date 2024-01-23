SAPM lambasts Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at site of Babri Masjid

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished five centuries old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

In a statement on Tuesday, she called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott against India for wiping out all traces of Muslim or Islamic civilization from India.

The SAMP in her strong reaction stated that the notorious Modi was using the inauguration of ‘Ram temple’ event as a political gimmick because his popularity graph witnessed alarming decline due to his anti-minority policies and state operation.

She said Hindus and Muslims had lived in Ayodhya town in peace for centuries, but since this notorious bloodsucker usurped powers in India, the Muslim community has been facing all hardship as they have suffered loss of life, property and religious places.

On December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob had razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the bogus claim that Muslims had built it over the place of an ancient temple. The mosque destruction is celebrated as a day victory by Hindutva supporters, while for Muslims, it was a day of terror.

Mushaal Mullick pointed out that India and Israel were two biggest terrorist countries in the world at present, which were involved in carrying out worst terrorist activities against Islam.

She stated that Israel destroyed hundreds of mosques in Gaza while RSS-inspired BJP government had been busy in wiping out all traces of Muslim or Islamic civilization from India since 2014.

The SAPM said that the Muslim countries should not look the simmering situation as silent spectators but they should muster courage and should take collective and tangible actions against this notorious person who was hell-bent of eradicating of minority especially the Muslim community from India.

She urged that the world community should also take notice of supremacist Indian government’s coercive and genocidal policies and actions before it was too late.