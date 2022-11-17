SAPM lauds efforts of NPO in bringing productivity culture in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has stressed the need to improve productivity and competitiveness to remain competitive both in local and global markets.

He said this while visiting the National Productivity Organization (NPO) headquarters here in Islamabad on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant recognized the critical role of NPO for improving competitiveness and productivity in the industrial and service sectors as well as to ensure effective public governance.

He assured that the Ministry of Industries and Production would support NPO it in its efforts to enhance the productivity. He appreciated the efforts of NPO in bringing productivity culture in Pakistan.