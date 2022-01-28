SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Tariq ul Hasan meets with Prime Minister Imran Khan; discusses matters related to facilitation of overseas Pakistanis

English Official News Press Information Department
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Tariq ul Hasan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed to formulate a comprehensive policy within one month to ensure maximum service delivery to around 09 million overseas Pakistanis, who are a valuable asset of the country. He also directed to establish 08 overseas centres to provide one window facility for the provision of different services to overseas Pakistanis under one roof.

