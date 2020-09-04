SAPM: (Regional contacts not possible sans resolution of conflicts: Moeed)

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf has said regional peace and stability is imperative for economic diplomacy.

He was briefing the expert group of the US Congress on Afghanistan about regional situation on Friday. He said regional contacts are not possible without resolution of conflicts.

Moeed Yusuf apprised the US expert group about Pakistan’s efforts for regional security and peace and security in Afghanistan. He also threw light on the negative role being played by India.