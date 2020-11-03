SAPM: (SOPs must for combating COVID-19: Dr Sultan)

Islamabad
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on SAPM: (SOPs must for combating COVID-19: Dr Sultan)

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that re-emergence of coronavirus can pose threat to the people’s health if necessary measures are not taken in time.

 

In an interview with a private television channel, he said strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is must to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Dr Faisal said wearing mask could help minimize the effects of the virus. He stressed the need for implementation of the SOPs through local administration to protect public from the virus.

Related Posts

﻿Budget: (Punjab Govt unveils over Rs2300b budget for FY 2019-20)

PPI News Agency

﻿Minister: (Govt decides to initiate political dialogue to build consensus for creation of South Punjab province)

PPI News Agency

﻿Survey:(65% oppose airing of Indian content on Pakistani media channels)

PPI News Agency