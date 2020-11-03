SAPM: (SOPs must for combating COVID-19: Dr Sultan)

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that re-emergence of coronavirus can pose threat to the people’s health if necessary measures are not taken in time.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is must to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Faisal said wearing mask could help minimize the effects of the virus. He stressed the need for implementation of the SOPs through local administration to protect public from the virus.