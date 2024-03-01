Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn-in as NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was sworn-in as Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) on Friday. Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath to him.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq won the election to the office of National Assembly Speaker by securing 199 votes. The candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council for Speaker Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar bagged 91 votes.

After assuming the seat, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his gratitude to the leaders and members of PML-N, PPP, MQM, PML (Q), IPP and Balochistan Awami Party for reposing confidence in him.

He assured that he will take forward the proceedings of the house in accordance with the rules and regulations. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the members will be given full opportunity to express their opinion on the floor of the house.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the doors of his office will always remain open to all the members. He said difference of opinion and criticism is essence of democracy, stressing, however, that it should be directed towards reforms and betterment of the country.

The Speaker noted that the current political tension is not in the interest of the country, emphasizing the need for building national consensus and a joint strategy to address the problems faced by the country.

He said both the treasury and opposition members are part of this house and it will be his effort to take them along. Amir Dogar, the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council, felicitated the newly elected Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He said it is a matter of distinction for Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that he has been elected as Speaker for the third time.