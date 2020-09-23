Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan elected as President ICCI for 2020-21

Islamabad, September 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): The election announcement for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21 was held at Chamber House. Ch. Abdul Ghaffar, member Election Commission announced the results. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was elected as President, Ms. Fatima Azeem Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan as Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on 1st October 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that he would try best for the establishment of new industrial estate in Islamabad to promote industrialization. He said he would also make efforts to get the representation of ICCI in CDA Board and FBR to protect the interest of the business community. He said that outgoing President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said set high benchmarks of good performance and he would try to further strengthen ICCI to raise its performance bar. He thanked the Chairman and members of the Founder Group as well as all members of ICCI for showing confidence in his abilities and resolved that he would not disappoint them.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and hoped that they would perform better for resolving the key issues of the business community. He said that establishment of new industrial zone in Islamabad should be high on their priority list to foster industrial activities and create new jobs. Ms. Fatima Azeem, the newly elected Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President also spoke at the occasion and said that they would contribute their best towards promoting the cause of the business community.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and assured them of their full cooperation in discharging their responsibilities. They highlighted the key achievements of their tenure and hoped that the new team would achieve many new milestones for ICCI and for the business community.

Former Presidents ICCI Khalid Javed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi as well as Ch. Waheed ud Din, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Ch. Naseer, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ajmal Baloch, Ashfaq Chatha, Babar Chaudhry, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Yousaf Rajput and others also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and expressed good wishes for them.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk