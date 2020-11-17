Sarfaraz says Karachi Kings favorite to lift the title

KARACHI:Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been leading Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League since its inception, is now supporting Karachi Kings to win Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 title.

Former PSL champions Gladiators failed to make it to the knockouts along with Islamabad.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Karachi also congratulated Lahore Qalandars for reaching the final but said that Karachi Kings were favorite claim the title on Tuesday night at its home turf at National Stadium.

“(Mohammad) Amir bowled well in the last match,” Sarfaraz said. “Imad Wasim and Babar Azam have also played well. They have good momentum.”

Sarfaraz lamented that the people of Karachi wouldn’t be able to enjoy the final game at the stadium despite it’s happening in their city.