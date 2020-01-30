Sarwar questions UN silence over Kashmir

January 30, 2020

Lahore, January 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India will have to revoke the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 and it is also left with no other option but to resolve Kashmir issue. He also hoped that resolution against Indian atrocities will be passed by the European Parliament on Thursday (Today).

He was talking to various delegations led by PTI (South Africa) President Shamraiz Ahmed, Chief Minister Complaint Cell (Punjab) Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi, Vice Chairman (Lahore) Abdur Rehman and others here at Governor House.

The governor noted that silence of United Nations and other organizations over Indian aggression was not less than a crime. He affirmed that it was responsibility of United Nations to take strict notice of Indian terrorism instead of becoming a silent spectator. “Kashmir issue will have to be settled down as per provisions of the United Nations resolutions today and not tomorrow”, he stressed. Sarwar, however, appreciated members of European Parliament for moving resolutions against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had raised an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims at all global forums. “It is mainly due to Pakistan’s efforts that European Parliament has now become a forum to highlight the Kashmir issue”, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for establishment of peace in the region. “In fact no nation can progress without peace and but Narendra Modi and his fascist government in India had no such realization”, the governor maintained.

He deplored that extremist policies were deepening in India with every passing day with fascist BJP people hurling threats of demolishing mosques during election campaign in Delhi. “It is a slap on the face of secular India”, he said, adding that there was no such precedence of human rights violations in the world as being committed by India. “Unfortunately, India has turned into a hell for its minority communities”, he said.

