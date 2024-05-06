﻿Saudi Arabia evinces interest, trust in economy of Pakistan

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said Saudi Arabia has evinced interest and trust in the economy of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on the sidelines of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia investment conference here in Islamabad on Monday, he said this has happened because of the commitment demonstrated by the government to facilitate the investors.

Jam Kamal Khan said there is enthusiasm on both the sides and they are discussing joint ventures and collaboration in diverse sectors. He said it is the vision of the present government to promote businesses in order to steer the economy in the right direction.

He said the visit of Saudi delegation is just the beginning. He said a Pakistan delegation will also visit the Kingdom to move forward towards the implementation phase.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik expressed the confidence that Pak-Saudi collaboration will lead Pakistan’s economy towards growth which will create job opportunities for the youth.

He said the government is committed to do away with red-tapism and minimize regulations to provide conducive environment and level playing field to all the investors.