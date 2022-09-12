Saudi Arabia launches national campaign to support flood victims in Pakistan 

Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):Saudi Arabia launched on Monday public national campaign to support the flood victims in Pakistan. This was announced by General Supervisor of the King Salman’s Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

He said the campaign comes in support of the humanitarian efforts and delivery assistance being carried out by the Kingdom ever since the start of the natural disaster. The General Supervisor said that KSRelief is the body authorized to collect donations directed to send abroad. There is strict oversight by the center to ensure that the aid reaches its beneficiaries in the designated countries of the world.

