Saudi Arabia to fund renovation of Dalbandin Airport

The Saudi government announced support to address the deteriorating condition of Dalbandin Airport, a small domestic airport located in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, officials said Friday.

With financial cooperation from Saudi Arabia, plans are underway to carpet the runway of Dalbandin Airport.

This initiative will not only enhance the appearance of the airport but also facilitate smoother landings for airlines operating in the region.

According to sources, the renovation work is scheduled to commence next month. The lack of proper carpeting on the runway had previously hindered aircraft landings at the local Airport.

