Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has reaffirmed his country's support for Pakistan.

In a congratulatory telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said both the countries enjoy close brotherly relations. The Crown Prince felicitated the Prime Minister on his re-election.

The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings sent by him immediately after he had assumed the office.

Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and wellbeing of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the Saudi King and the Crown Prince.

The Prime Minister also wished a blessed month of Ramadan to the Saudi leadership as well as the Saudi people, and prayed that this holy month brings peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is proud of its historic, deep rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries have always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan are awaiting to accord a very warm welcome to him.

The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments.

Later, in a post on his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his keenness to work closely with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to transform deep rooted and historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince's telephonic call on his reelection.