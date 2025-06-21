The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, here at the Supreme Court on Friday.
During the meeting, the Chief Justice warmly welcomed the ambassador and highlighted the deep-rooted, historic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underpinned by shared faith, mutual respect, and longstanding cooperation.
The two dignitaries explored avenues for enhancing bilateral collaboration in the field of justice. Emphasis was placed on expanding judicial cooperation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly in areas of legal modernization and institutional reform.
Both sides acknowledged the value of learning from each other’s judicial systems and experiences. Discussions included the possibility of joint training programs, exchange initiatives between judicial academies, and capacity-building efforts aimed at equipping legal professionals with modern tools and comparative legal insights.
The conversation also covered key areas such as the establishment of specialized commercial and labour courts, modernization of judicial processes, collaborative research in Islamic jurisprudence, and interfaith dialogue through comparative legal studies.
The idea of initiating jurisprudential dialogues on thematic legal issues and hosting a Regional Judicial Conference was also proposed. The Chief Justice reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening institutional ties with the Saudi judiciary, stressing that shared legal values are essential to promoting justice, the rule of law, and regional stability.