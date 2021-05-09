Saudi FM appreciates Pakistan’s role in countering Islamophobia

Islamabad, May 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud has called for global dialogue amongst the international community to face the challenge of Islamophobia. In an interview with Pakistan Television, he said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are jointly working on various challenges being faced by the Ummah, including Islamophobia.

Appreciating Pakistan’s role in countering Islamophobia, Prince Faisal said OIC is an important platform for Muslim Ummah to take up this issue. Regarding recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom, he said it will further strengthen decades-old brotherly relations between the two countries. He acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The Saudi Foreign Minister commended Pakistani expatriates’ role in the development and progress of Saudi Arabia. He said best facilities are provided to Pakistani manpower as per Saudi laws. He said more job opportunities are being made available to Pakistani workers in the Kingdom and his country will welcome more talented labour from Pakistan. Prince Faisal urged investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in both countries.

To a question about environmental challenge, he said Saudi Arabia is focused on tackling the issue of climate change and also stressed for joint efforts in this regard. Answering another question, the Saudi Foreign Minister said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional stability, including tranquility in Pakistan.

