Islamabad, July 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud is visiting Pakistan today (Tuesday) on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi government. During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. The Saudi Foreign Minister will also call on other dignitaries during his visit.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Saudi Foreign Minister visiting Pakistan today appeared first on Official News Pakistan.