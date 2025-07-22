Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin AbdulRahman Al Ghuraybi, Chief of the Naval Staff-Royal Saudi Naval Forces, today met with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad to solidify naval collaboration and regional maritime security.
The leaders underscored the strong fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on common principles, reciprocal confidence, and a history of partnership. They explored avenues for bilateral defense cooperation, particularly in naval operations.
Asif praised the enduring strategic alliance between the two nations” armed forces, highlighting the significance of improving interoperability through combined training, personnel exchanges, and ongoing discussions.
Both parties reiterated their dedication to bolstering defense relations for regional stability and mutual economic growth.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, grounded in shared goals and a united vision for progress.