Saudi-Pak Tech exhibition Leap 2024 held in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Saudi-Pak Tech exhibition Leap 2024 was held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, in which 74 companies and 800 delegates represented Pakistan's IT Industry.

This high profile forum was organized by Pakistan Software Houses Association in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

This year, one hundred and seventy two thousand participants from one hundred and eighty three countries participated in this mega global event. The Pakistani IT industry pavilion was the center of attention in the exhibition, which was visited by representatives of IT companies from all over the world.

Pakistani software and information technology (IT) companies also signed several agreements with leading firms from Saudi Arabia and other countries during the Tech Expo in Riyadh.

In his remarks on the occasion, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq said the presence of such a large number of Pakistani firms at the Saudi-Pak Tech Expo highlights the potential for stronger ties with the Middle East in the IT sector.