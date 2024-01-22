Saudia airline secures global position in on-time performance

Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked 9th among global airlines in the On-Time Performance for the year 2023, according to the annual report by the independent aviation monitoring website Cirium. This follows outstanding performances throughout the year 2023, in which Saudia has secured a place in the top 10 for six consecutive months.

Saudia’s exceptional performance in global OTP rankings is driven by the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives which aim to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry by enhancing the customer experience. The strategy aligns with Saudia’s expansion goals as the airline works towards bringing around 330 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. By continuously ranking as one of the top performing airlines, Saudia is working towards its goals of becoming an industry-leading airline and bring the world to Saudi Arabia.

The transformation program, encompassing plans and initiatives across all sectors of Saudia Group, has played a significant role in improving operational efficiency and securing this global position. The integration of digital systems has been a key driver in enhancing this outstanding performance, coupled with the strategic development of King Abdulaziz International Airport, positioning it as a pivotal hub. Furthermore, it reflects the dedicated efforts of the Saudia Flight Operations Center, housing the largest Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) in the Middle East, enabling the airline to achieve global records in flight punctuality.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. The addition of new aircraft to its fleet has significantly contributed to this major achievement, reflecting Saudia's commitment to actively contribute to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.