Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in the Spectacular Saudi event, organized by the Saudi Travel Authority.
This 9-day exhibition took place in Mumbai, India, and featured various cultural and promotional activities designed to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to India, offering a unique cultural experience. The event was open to the public from September 25th to October 2nd.
Saudia’s participation in this event was part of its broader objective to bring the world to the Kingdom, aligning seamlessly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. By showcasing its world-class products and services, the airline highlighted the unique experiences and opportunities that Saudi Arabia offers to international guests.
Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia said, “It’s been exciting to participate in the Spectacular Saudi Event, and to stand side by side with the Saudi Travel Authority to support their efforts and vision. This event provided us with an excellent platform to engage with international visitors and showcase our premium products and services to a diverse audience. We were delighted to engage with guests and sharing the exceptional Saudia experience.”
Saudia commenced its inaugural flight to India in 1965, with Mumbai as its first destination. For over five decades, Saudia has been a steadfast presence in India, currently operating 54 flights weekly to 6 major Indian cities. By 2030, Saudia aims to attract 7.5 million Indian visitors each year, making India the top source of tourists to Saudi Arabia.