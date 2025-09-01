Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has declared the protection of residents, livestock, and water-controlling structures the government’s top priority amid rising floodwaters, stating that submerged houses will be rebuilt on elevated land. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established medical facilities equipped with essential medicines, including anti-venom. He explained, “Designated locations are ready, and we’ve completed preparations. Displaced individuals will stay there for several days before we facilitate their return.” Houses submerged in vulnerable low-lying areas will be rebuilt on higher ground.
The Chief Minister informed that a flood of 550,000 cusecs passed through the Guddu Barrage on August 24. While this initially spared some agricultural lands as the water only reached the embankments, he expressed concerns about potential crop devastation if the water level rises significantly. He acknowledged the aid provided by the Pakistan Navy and Army.
Shah also revealed that President Asif Ali Zardari contacted him earlier in the day, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is personally monitoring the progress. Provincial President Nisar Khoro has mobilized party members to assist in the relief efforts. He affirmed, “Our leaders, political organization, and regional administration are actively involved in rescue operations.” He also appealed to the media to report responsibly, highlighting flaws without creating undue panic.