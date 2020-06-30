SBP extends Rozgar Scheme for 3 months

June 30, 2020

Karachi:Soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, SBP took a number of steps to provide economic support to businesses and households, says a release of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here Tuesday.

It said SBP reduced the financial cost to the private and public businesses and households by reducing the policy rate by a cumulative 625 basis points since 17th March 2020. To improve the cash flow of businesses and households, it allowed deferment of principal amount and restructuring of loans. In addition to these measures, SBP introduced several refinance schemes to support employment and investment to fight the economic impact of COVID-19.

SBP has decided to extend the Rozgar scheme for another three months and, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, has increased the risk coverage for SMEs under the scheme.

