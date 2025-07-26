The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a simplified account opening process for individuals and businesses, and directed banks to provide digital payment solutions to merchants. The new framework streamlines and standardizes account creation, reduces paperwork, and promotes digital interfaces across various customer touchpoints.
The central bank has instructed regulated entities to ensure a maximum two-day turnaround time for new account applications. Customers will also have the ability to monitor the progress of their application, promoting transparency and customer satisfaction. These steps build upon the SBP’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion and improve customer experience, including recent initiatives like branchless banking accounts, simplified accounts, digital onboarding, and specialized account types for freelancers, remittance recipients, and overseas Pakistanis. Making account creation more convenient, secure, and efficient, customers will be able to open all account types digitally.
To promote digital payments, the SBP has directed regulated entities to equip all merchants, both new and existing, with at least one digital payment acceptance solution such as Raast QR code, Point of Sale (POS), or e-commerce/Raast checkout for in-store and online purchases. To support small businesses’ adoption of digital payments, the SBP has advised categorizing merchants as micro, small, or registered.
These measures are expected to improve the regulatory environment for integrating excluded individuals and businesses into the banking system and digitizing cash-based transactions. The framework also incorporates robust regulatory safeguards aligned with global best practices. Source: State Bank of Pakistan