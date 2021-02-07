SC larger bench to hear reference regarding open ballot Senate polls on Monday

Islamabad, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Supreme Court has constituted a five-judge larger bench to commence the hearing tomorrow [Monday] on a presidential reference, seeking the court’s opinion on ‘open ballot’ for Senate elections. The five-judge larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while its other members include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan will represent President Dr Arif Alvi.

