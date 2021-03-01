SC opinion about Senate polls applauded

KARACHI:Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Supreme Court has given its opinion on the presidential reference and it is the time of happiness that the court has agreed with the PPP’s principled position.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building here today. “Our position was that the Senate elections should be held under the constitution, which was agreed upon by the opposition parties,” he said.

He said that today was the day of those who love the constitution and it was the day of those who had believed in the rule of law. Now it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to stop rigging in the Senate elections. He also said that after losing the legal battle, these people could have used bullying and intimidation and Yahya Afridi had clearly written in his note that the presidential reference was not correct. Due to their wrong policies, MNS and MPAs would not vote for them, so they had been forced to vote for ATMs.

He further said that the position of the federal government was that these elections were under the constitution on which the Supreme Court also said that free and fair elections should be held but PTI kept saying many times but this was the victory of our position and as a law student ” I think this is a victory for the law and the constitution”.

He added that the decision was clear and the Election Commission would had to ensure that the PTI could not affect this transparent and secretive process. The latest technology would be decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “We are ready to provide all kinds of protection to the members of MQM Pakistan” he concluded.