SC orders release of Pervez Musharraf’s attacker

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered release of the accused who attacked the former President and military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Rawalpindi in 2003.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood after hearing arguments from both sides, rejected the federal and Punjab governments’ pleas against Rana Tanveer’s release and ordered the jail authorities to release him. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Hashmat Ali Habib said that his client has completed his sentence, however, he is still not being released.

He said the term of life imprisonment is 14 years, whereas his client has undergone almost 20 years imprisonment. Rana Tanveer was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 after he was arrested on December 31, 2003, in the Rawalpindi filling station attack case.