In a significant move to modernize the judiciary, the Supreme Court (SC) convened a high-level meeting at its Branch Registry in Peshawar on Saturday.
The session, chaired by Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan, brought together senior officials from the apex court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Communication and Works (C and W) Department, and the provincial Information Technology (IT) Department.
The meeting was held to fast-track judicial reforms with a focus on technology integration and infrastructure development, in line with the vision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Saleem Khan said that the adoption of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial proceedings is no longer optional but essential for ensuring timely, transparent, and citizen-centric justice.
Officials reviewed the rollout of various digital tools including automated case management systems, e-filing mechanisms, video link hearings, and AI-based legal research platforms. These innovations are designed to streamline court procedures, reduce case backlogs, and enhance public confidence in the legal system.
The Registrar reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s commitment to improving access to justice and reducing litigation costs. He emphasized the development of user-friendly systems that are easy to navigate for both lawyers and litigants.
The efforts of the provincial IT Department were acknowledged, with further discussions focusing on bolstering cybersecurity, data integrity, and system reliability.
On the infrastructure front, the Registrar highlighted the crucial role of the C and W Department in maintaining and upgrading court facilities. He stressed that a dignified, clean, and accessible physical environment is vital to upholding the decorum and institutional stature of the judiciary.
Issues such as structural maintenance, energy efficiency, workplace functionality, and facilities for persons with disabilities were discussed in detail.
The Registrar called for a coordinated and long-term approach to infrastructure planning that reflects both the prestige and the operational demands of the Supreme Court.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to advance judicial reforms that blend innovation with institutional integrity.