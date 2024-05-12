﻿Scholarships announced for Pakistani students in Turkey

Ankara-based TED University officials on Sunday offered significant scholarships on quality education in 23 undergraduate and 17 graduate programmes to the Pakistani students, enrolling for the Fall 2024 semester.

During the Devcom-Pakistan webinar on Sunday, officials from TED University’s international programs announced that new enrollees will receive scholarships ranging from 25 to 100 percent, determined by their academic achievements and other credentials.

Additionally, Pakistani students will not be required to undergo GRE or English language tests. International Programs Office Can Ã–ney said that TED is one of the top universities in Ankara with highly educated professional faculty members who are available to the students in the time of their need.

The university houses many facilities to support students’ education, health and recreation free of cost.

The undergraduate courses offered in the five faculties are architecture, city and regional planning, industrial design, interior architecture and environmental design, visual communication design, psychology, sociology, mathematics, English language and literature, business administration, economics, political science and international relations, early childhood education, primary education, guidance and psychological counseling, English language education, mathematics education, computer engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, industrial engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and software engineering.

He told the audience the graduate programmes include applied data science, architecture and urban studies, civil engineering, computer engineering, developmental focused clinical child and adolescent psychology, economics, economics and finance, mechanical engineering, mechatronics engineering, engineering management, English language education, industrial engineering, interactive computing and information systems, management in educational institutions, migration studies, and psychological counseling and guidance.

Ã–ney said that about 5,000 students are studying at the TED university at the moment while the faculty to student Ratio is 24:1 that provides sufficient individual guidance to the students. The students also have the chance to benefit from the joint project, academic study and scientific research with their faculty members.

The directorate of research, technology, and innovation provides support to the students. So far, the students have taken part in 84 research projects, 44 nationally funded projects, 23 internationally funded projects, and curated 100 industry projects.

TED University Head of International Student Community Haares Munir said: We feel at home while studying at the TED University. All faculty members are very competent and friendly while the TED International Office is available 24/7 to resolve the internal students’ problems. All the health, sports and recreation facilities are available in the university besides very discounted or free meals.

Students at Ted university have ample opportunities to show and groom their leadership skills. The outdoor educational and recreational trips are a very important part of the student life at the university.

The Turkish nation in general is very friendly towards the Pakistani students once you are able to communicate with them. Knowing Turkish language or at least the basic level will help you a lot to communicate with the locals and to resolve your day-to-day issues.