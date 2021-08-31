Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):The school-based deworming program which is set to be conducted from 30th August 2021 till 4th September 2021, will target 574,000 school-age children within approximately 2000 government and private schools, as well as Deeni Madaris, in Islamabad Capital Territory during the deworming week from 30th August 2021 to 4th September 2021.

All children enrolled in classes 1-10 and out-of-school children aged 5 – 14, will be encouraged to access treatment at a nearby private and public school or Deeni madrassa on deworming day.

Deworming is essential for a child’s physical and cognitive growth, and ensures resistance to other infections and improved school performance. It will significantly contribute towards the Government of Pakistan’s top health priorities which are reducing malnutrition and anemia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.5 billion people, or nearly 1 in 4 of the world’s population, are infected globally with intestinal worms, also known as soil-transmitted Helminths, with over 835 million children in need of treatment.

These infections result from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions and tend to have the highest prevalence in school-age children. A national survey to assess intestinal worm infection in school-age children in 2016 found that approximately 17 million school-age children across Pakistan, including approximately 574,000 children in ICT, are in need of annual deworming.

Accordingly, around 200,000 school-age children (SAC) have been successfully dewormed in the previous two rounds of annual mass deworming in Islamabad in 2019 and 2020.

The school-based deworming program in ICT is coordinated and led by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Office of Chief Commission ICT and Capital Development Authority.

The Deworming is implemented at school-level by the teachers trained by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Private Education Institution Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), National Human Development Commission (NCHD), Deeni Madaris Heads.

At the same time District Health Office in Islamabad is playing key role in leveraging their Lady Health Workers (LHWs) to deworm hard-to-reach children such as those who are out of school.

At national level, strategic oversight is provided for Pakistan Deworming Initiative by Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives. IRD Pakistan, Evidence Action and Indus Hospital and Health Network provide technical assistance to federal and provincial governments to ensure high-quality program delivery.

Deworming medicines (Mebendazole 500 mg) are donated through the WHO donation program. The program is also supported by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The deworming campaign in Islamabad is leading the way for school-based deworming followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, where deworming is planned between August – October 2021 as well, targeting approximately 15 million school-aged children across Pakistan.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the campaign has been adapted to ensure the safety of all stakeholders and communities involved. Under these measures, all teacher trainings follow the Government of Pakistan’s safety protocols such as strict compliance with mask wearing, limiting capacity of indoor gatherings, maintaining distance of at least 2 meters, as well as ensuring the availability of hand sanitizers.

Deworming week is set to be conducted from 30th August 2021 to 4th September 2021 for all children enrolled in classes 1 – 10 and out-of-school, aged 5 – 14 by the trained teachers and Lady Health Workers.

The federal government urges the parents and guardians to send their children aged 5 – 14 to their nearest government or private school or Deeni Madaris, for a free and safe deworming medicine, during the deworming week.

