School examination system needs drastic changes: Shakoor

KARACHI: Regretting that a large number of students failed in matriculation examination, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded an overhaul over outdated examination system to make it efficient and transportable.

He said that we are still clinging to the colonial system of education which is marred with corruption. He said the rich can buy high marks for their children due to corruption in educational boards. He said political based appointments are the root cause of this menace, as we have failed to recruit government employees through the public service commission.

He said unless we change our education system we will be destined to poverty and deprivation. He said we should adopt the latest examination systems to improve educational standards in our country. He said the present education system was introduced by the colonial rulers to produce slavish clerks and Babus. We don't need this outdated system as now we are a free country. However, our whole bureaucracy and parliament are still happy with the colonial slavery mindset. He said after the white British rulers are gone, we are enslaved by local black Gora Sahibs.

He said our education system should be changed to produce a productive and progressive young generation, instead of increasing the army of already useless jobless youths. He said vocational education and technical training should be the cornerstone of our education system. He said use of computers and artificial intelligence should be introduced in the examination system to make it not only corruption free but also error free.

He demanded that a reform commission should be established to reexamine our school examination and grading system and revamp it on modern lines. He said the pattern of school examination in the western countries should be replicated here after modifying it as per our local needs. He said that the role of examiners should also be investigated to ensure that students get correct marks according to their actual performance.

Shakoor said we should shun the colonial slavish mentality. He regretted that our many educational institutions are still named behind our colonial British rulers. Giving an example of the Dow medical college Karachi, he said Dow was a British governor of Sindh involved in the murder of great freedom fighter Soriah Badshah Pir Pagra. He said we should instead name the Dow medical college and university after our great freedom fighter Soriah Badshah Pir Pagra.