The Meteorological Department in Quetta has forecasted that the hot and dry conditions will persist across most districts of Balochistan over the next 48 hours. This prediction follows a weekend marked by high temperatures, with Sibbi recording the highest at 42°C.
Data from the past 24 hours highlights the intense heat, with Turbat reaching 41°C and Nokkundi and Dalbandin both at 40°C. Other notable temperatures include Labella at 38.5°C and Panjgur at 37.5°C. The capital city, Quetta, experienced temperatures peaking at 33°C.
The department emphasized that residents should remain cautious and stay hydrated as the region continues to experience these hot and dry conditions.