SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — From November 24 to 27, 2020, Shandong Lingong (SDLG) will exhibit in bauma CHINA 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Along with the theme of “Innovation, More Than Reliability”, SDLG will bring a total of 21 new products that are featured with a complete set of solutions in all work conditions with wholehearted services. In addition to highlighting the first joint stand with Volvo CE, SDLG has also offered its end users with chances to win the Super Prize, together with the fancy giveaways.

The grand joint stand will be at B.54 and C.50 covering an exhibition area of 5,700 sqm in which SDLG has its pavilion on an outdoor space of 3,872 sqm. Visitors will be expecting product launches with the state-of-the-art technologies.

The brand new equipment that SDLG has planned to bring into this year’s bauma CHINA exhibition will be covering 4 product categories, including excavator, wheel loader, backhoe loader, and road machinery. As one of the first major manufacturers in China to apply hydrostatic driving, hybrid electric system and remote control technologies on its equipment, SDLG will launch the brand new H-Series loaders and excavators that are featured with capabilities to operate in all work conditions and job sites.

Considering the global impact of COVID-19, SDLG has offered its overseas audiences with 3-day in-booth live streams starting from November 24 until November 26. The live streams will be covered in English, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and French with the biggest winner announcement on the Thanksgiving Day – November 26 for the SUPER PRIZE of a real machine.

As one of the major construction equipment manufacturers in the world, SDLG currently has its product lines covering loaders, excavators, road rollers, motor graders, backhoe loaders as well as spare parts, with business in more than 130 countries and regions around the globe. In 2006, SDLG and Volvo reached a strategic cooperation to further boost the development in products and services.

Sabrina Qu

+86-189-1179-2764

sabrina.qu@conmart.cn