Authorities in Dera Ismail Khan, including the local police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), have launched a series of raids to apprehend the killers of Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Several suspects have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to police officials and reports, Saqlain’s father, Ismail Khan, is the chief minister’s uncle. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting an urgent response from law enforcement.
The district administration has assured the public of thorough action, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice and restoring peace in the area. Investigations remain underway to uncover the motives behind the killing and identify those responsible.