Search operation launched outside Zaman Park in Lahore

LAHORE: Police and party workers launched a search operation on Saturday around PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore with help of metal detectors. Party workers and police were searching the vehicles parked around the residence. They were searching for any suspicious thing at Zaman Park.

The search operation has been launched in the wake of security threat to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The operation is also being conducted at camps set up outside the residence. Meanwhile, a 50 feet flex broke away while it was being installed outside Zaman Park. A pick-up which was passing along the canal had a narrow escape when the flex sign board fell down. The road along canal was blocked due to fall of flex sign board and long queues of vehicles were seen after blockade.