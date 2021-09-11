Second dose against Covid-19 allowed throughout the week: NCOC

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):According to the National Command and Operation Center, all those people, whose second dose against Covid-19 has become due, can visit any vaccine center throughout the week to get the jab. They are not required to wait for the message. Sunday has particularly been fixed for the administration of second dose.

