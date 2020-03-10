Second meeting of Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 held

March 10, 2020

Islamabad, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) today. Besides the Committee members, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar also attended the meeting.

The Committee emphasized upon setting clear objectives to be achieved from the Rules and Consultation process be focused on the attainment of desired objectives. The committee also deliberated upon offences under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016). The Committee decided that a questionnaire be posted on PTA website for soliciting feedback from stakeholders. Furthermore, plan for consultation meetings with stakeholders was also discussed. The committee also identified need for Data Protection Law in Pakistan.

