Second phase of anti-polio drive begins tomorrow to cover 6 million children

HYDERABAD:The second phase national anti-polio campaigns will begin from Monday, 2nd November 2020 in Karachi and other parts of Sindh to cover approximately six million children.

The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh is conducting the drive in two phases. The first phase is ongoing in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions which started on 26th October and will end on 2nd Nov 2020 and the total target is 3,475,288 children under 5 years of age.

The second phase will begin from Nov 2 in Karachi and the rest of Sindh. Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan and has so far reported a total of 80 polio cases in 2020 out of which 22 cases are from Sindh.

In order to make up for the gap in campaigns, the EOC requested all parents to cooperate with polio teams and give their under 5 children two drops of the polio vaccine every time they are offered.

Sindh had back to back successful campaigns from December 2019 to March 2020 which had gone a long way to put the polio programme on track. However, since the outbreak of COVID-19 no campaigns could be conducted while routine immunization was also severely affected, leaving an immunity gap which must immediately be addressed as children are more susceptible to the virus than before. While we deal with the pandemic, we must also deal with childhood immunization to prevent childhood diseases.

Children can be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and we seek the media’s help to raise awareness regarding this. In this regard we started with a small scale campaign in Sindh in July and have since had successful campaigns every month all over the province of Sindh.

The Pakistan Pediatric Association, medical experts across the world and major religious scholars across Pakistan and the region endorse the oral polio vaccine which is safest and most effective for not only preventing polio but also eradicating it from the environment. 10 billion doses of this vaccine have been given to 3 billion children across the world in the last decade as a result of which 10 million polio cases have been avoided.