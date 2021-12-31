SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensing of NBFC

Islamabad, December 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):In order to facilitate the prospective investors of Non-Banking Finance Sector and as part of its objective to promote ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a procedural guide on formation and licensing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

Available on the SECP’s website, this guidebook provides comprehensive information on the procedure for formation, incorporation and licensing of the NBFCs, applicable fees, important prerequisites, reference to the relevant legal provisions, forms and formats. The Guide covers applicable requirements for formation and licensing of Fund Management NBFCs as well as Lending NBFCs. Fund Management NBFCs provide services including Asset Management, Investment Advisory, REIT Management, Private Equity and Venture Capital management and Pension Fund Schemes.

Lending NBFCs provide services including Investment Finance Services, Discounting, Housing Finance, Microfinance and Leasing. By consolidating all the applicable requirements at one place, the Guidebook would make it easier for the prospective investors to understand and comply with the applicable regulatory regime. The guidebook can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/procedural-guide-onformation-and-licensing-nbfcs/?wpdmdl=43780 and refresh=61cd43eeda8511640842222.

For more information, contact:

Head, Internal and External Communication

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9214005 or +92-51-9214009 (Ext. 378)

Fax: +92-51-9206459

Cell: +92-302-8552254

E-mail: shakil.chaudhary@secp.gov.pk

Website: www.secp.gov.pk