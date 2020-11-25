Secretary/Chairman Railways calls on Chairman PBIT

Lahore, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Mr. Habib-Ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary/Chairman Railways called on Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Chairman PBIT and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on affairs related to Business, Investment and Trade, to discuss Punjab’s investment potential, available opportunities of investments for domestic and foreign businesses and mutual avenues of collaboration.

Seeking, Mr. Gillani’s expertise on investment promotion, Chairman PBIT briefed him on the initiatives being undertaken by PBIT to build Punjab’s image and promote Punjab domestically and internationally. Mr. Gillani has served twice as the Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Board of Investment.

