Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan Chaired a Meeting of Vertical Programs 

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):On Saturday, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan chaired an important meeting in Parliamentarian Lounge of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department where he reviewed all development schemes of Vertical Programs.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf, additional Secretary Maria Tahir, DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jahangir, Project Director IRMNCH Dr. Kahlil, Project Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar, Director CDC Dr. Shahid Magsi, Director NCD Dr. Faisal Masood, Director TB Dr. Sarmad Wahaj, and concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Secretary Ali Jan Khan reviewed all ongoing projects of vertical programs. Concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to Secy Ali Jan on all ongoing development projects. Secy Ali Jan said, “IRMNCH is a great initiative for health of mother and child that is why more than 100 ambulances would be given to the Program.

All public welfare schemes will be continued and it’ll be made sure that all projects will be completed within time. It will be made sure that all facilities and equipment’s will be made available at DHQs and BHUs. Immunization will be made better under EPI.”

